Bacolod vendors warned vs. selling unlicensed firecrackers

The city government has warned vendors here anew against selling unlicensed firecrackers to ensure public safety during the New Year celebrations.

Executive Assistant III Ernesto Pineda, head of Task Force Paputok, said on Thursday items displayed at the sole designated selling area in the Reclamation Area should only be those supplied by licensed manufacturers and dealers.

Firecrackers and pyrotechnics should have a Philippine product standard mark, Pineda said.

On Christmas Eve, personnel of the Bacolod City Police Office seized unlicensed firecrackers from several vendors with a market value of almost PHP30,000.

Pineda said selling quality products will also result in better sales for vendors since customers will trust them because they value the buyers' safety.

He also urged buyers to have awareness of the quality of firecracker products they should purchase.

A total of 68 vendors have been issued special permits to sell in the designated area until December 31.

Pineda said vendors whose unlicensed items were confiscated have been warned not to commit more violations, or else they will be banned from selling.

They can also be detained and charged with violation of Republic Act 7183, which regulates the sale, manufacture, distribution, and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, he added.

There are only two licensed manufacturers in Negros Occidental � one in Bacolod City and another in Hinigaran town. The dealers also source items from Bulacan and supply these to vendors in Bacolod.

Since the Pope John Paul II Tower at the Reclamation Area remains to be the only designated place for the sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnics in this city, those sold outside the designated area will be considered illegal.

Pineda also appealed to the public and the village officials to observe the prescribed and designated community zones for the use of firecrackers.

Source: Philippines News Agency