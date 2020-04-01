Bacolod taps home-based sewers to produce 50K face masks

The city government here, through the City Cooperative and Livelihood Development Office (CCLDO), has tapped the services of home-based sewers to produce at least 50,000 face masks to augment supply for Bacolod.

The city aims to come up with an initial 50,000 pieces, but the volume can be increased to 100,000 if more sewers will participate.

CCLDO chief Brenda Burdeos told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Wednesday that 100 to 150 sewers from various barangays have already applied for accreditation.

Among them are residents of Barangays Singcang-Airport, Handumanan, Bata, Banago, Estefania, Granada, Vista Alegre, and Cabug.

The CCLDO will provide sewers with materials, including the pre-cut fabric based on the Department of Health-approved face mask design. They will get PHP10 for every piece sewn and picked up by the city personnel.

“We expect each sewer to produce at least 50 masks. Once they are done, we will go to their homes and pick up the finished products,” Burdeos said.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia has tasked the CCLDO to implement a livelihood program that will allow accredited home-based sewers to manufacture washable/reusable facial masks.

Although these will not be medical-grade facial masks, the production will augment supply of commercially-sold facial masks now almost running out because replacement stocks cannot be easily or quickly sourced from the usual suppliers.

The City Health Office (CHO) will deploy sanitation inspectors to check the home-work sites before sewers are allowed to participate in the program.

Finished products will first be brought to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) for centralized disinfection and packing before distribution to the medical front-liners of Bacolod and also to those at the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital.

The face masks will also be distributed to the city and barangay health workers, emergency responders, staff of quarantine centers, police personnel at checkpoints, workers doing contact-tracing, and other priority groups that may be identified by the CHO and the CDRRMO.

On Tuesday, Leonardia issued Executive Order 27, series of 2020, requiring the mandatory use of face masks in all public places in Bacolod.

Source : Philippines News Agency