Bacolod solon seeks DOTr help on transport for workers

Lone District Rep. Greg Gasataya has sought the assistance of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in providing transportation for workers who have to report for duty while the city is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

“It would be a big help for these workers if the government can provide them free transport as they face difficulties due to the pandemic,” Gasataya said in a Facebook post on Friday.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Bacolod under MECQ from September 8 to 30 upon the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) after the spike in local coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

The MECQ, the second strictest quarantine classification, requires all people to stay at home, and movement is limited only to accessing necessities.

All forms of public transportation are also suspended.

However, essential service establishments, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, remain open.

In response to Gasataya’s appeal, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade directed the concerned DOTr agencies in Western Visayas to find a solution to Bacolod’s transport concerns.

Gasataya said Land Transportation Office 6 (Western Visayas) Director Eric Tabaldo has informed him that he has coordinated with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board 6 to address the issue.

Two days before the MECQ took effect and while Bacolod was still under general community quarantine (GCQ), Mayor Evelio Leonardia prohibited leisure travelers from entering the city while Bacolod also imposed border controls anew.

Leonardia also ordered the establishment and maintenance of checkpoints at the city’s borders and within the city to enforce the implementation of the home quarantine pass system and regulate the entry/exit of Bacolod residents and out-of-towners into the city to stem the local transmission of Covid-19. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency