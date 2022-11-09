Bacolod PUJs without franchise given 2 more weeks to operate

Public utility jeepneys (PUJs) in this city without franchise or lack documents due to the operators’ non-compliance with the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) have been given two more weeks to operate under a certain condition.

The development was announced by Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran after a discussion with the concerned agencies preceded by a meeting with local transport leaders at the Bacolod City Government Center lobby on Tuesday morning.

Familiaran made the announcement on behalf of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez who is recuperating after testing positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, through the intercession of the mayor, allowed a ceasefire for two weeks. They can resume operation provided they will have to join a cooperative or corporation,” he said.

Familiaran added that during the two-week period, the Land Transportation Office would not apprehend the PUJs without franchise yet.

For two days since Monday, old jeepneys stopped plying their routes to avoid the risk of apprehension, leaving hundreds of commuters without any means of transportation, especially during rush hours, and prompting several schools to suspend face-to-face classes.

Only more than 100 modern jeepneys and several registered traditional jeeps were then operating in the city.

Familiaran pointed out that because the PUVMP is a national government program, its implementation is beyond the control of the local government unit.

“We cannot do anything about it. We understand your situation that you need to earn a livelihood, but we need to follow the directive and just ask for a (reprieve),” he said. “We cannot fight with the national government. We have to follow them and then we will appeal.”

Familiaran said he believes the small jeepney operators have legitimate concerns with their hesitance in being part of a cooperative or corporation.

“They have two weeks to think, will you join the program or not? The choice is theirs,” he said.

In Bacolod, the major transport groups include the Federation of Bacolod City Drivers Association, United Negros Drivers and Operators Center, and Sentrong Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Negros.

Under the PUVMP, transport industry players are required to form transport service cooperatives to facilitate consolidation and collective ownership of PUVs in preparation for fleet modernization.

The program seeks to upgrade or modernize about 200,000 old, dilapidated jeepneys that are more than 15 years old

