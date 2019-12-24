Bacolod police relentless in anti-drug ops during holidays

After recovering millions of pesos worth of suspected shabu in the past days, the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) continued to be aggressive in pursuing illegal drug personalities.

We will continue despite the (Christmas) holidays. We will even be more active in the operations, said Lt. Col. Ariel Pico, BCPO public information officer.

At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, street-level target Hardy Gellang was arrested by operatives of Police Station 2 in a buy-bust inside the Regency Plaza Tourist Inn in Barangay 40.

Gellang, 35, sold PHP500 worth of suspected shabu to an undercover policeman.

The suspect also yielded five medium and two large sachets of the prohibited substance, weighing 13 grams, with a street value of PHP195,000, along with a home-made caliber .357 revolver loaded with four live ammunition.

On the evening of December 21, personnel of Police Station 3 arrested two persons and confiscated some PHP9.1 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Bangga Subay, Barangay Banago.

Suspects Sunny Capa, 22, and Ely Lorence Sazon, 20, sold a sachet of the substance to a poseur-buyer for PHP1,000 during the operation.

On December 18, operatives of Police Station 8 seized PHP1.8 million worth of shabu from suspect Kimberly Berbor, 25, in Purok Acacia 1, Barangay Pahanocoy.

Before her arrest, Berbor, who has been on the BCPO watch list, sold a sachet of shabu to an undercover officer.

Source: Philippines News agency