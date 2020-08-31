Bacolod mayor thanks Palace for quick response to distress call

Mayor Evelio Leonardia expressed gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go for their quick response to the city government’s urgent call for help in its battle against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“In only a matter of hours, Malacañang responded to our appeal,” Leonardia said in a video message on Sunday.

On Aug. 25, Leonardia sent an urgent letter of appeal to the President, requesting him to send to Bacolod an augmentation team of 150 nurses, 20 doctors, and 30 medical technologists as an “emergency stop-gap measure” amid the lack of medical personnel in hospitals.

The rising Covid-19 cases have taken a toll on the city’s health care system, the mayor said.

Two days later on Thursday, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, who led the special mission in Cebu, arrived in the city together with Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino and retired Maj. Gen. Melquiades Feliciano, deputy implementer Covid-19 Inter-Agency Task Force-Visayas to discuss with Leonardia and other city officials ways to address the Covid-19 situation in Bacolod.

On Friday, a 12-member medical team of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), including two doctors, four nurses, and six aides, arrived in the city for deployment to two private hospitals through the assistance of Lt. Gen. Roberto Ancan, chief of the Central Command.

One team, comprised of one doctor, two nurses and three medical aides, was dispatched to Dr. Pablo O. Torre Memorial Hospital (Riverside Medical Center) while the other was assigned to the Bacolod Queen of Mercy Hospital.

In a statement, Capt. Lizah Doroa, leader of the medical team, urged residents of Bacolod to cooperate with authorities by observing safety precautions and reporting cases to the city government.

As of Saturday night, Bacolod has 1,108 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 20 deaths. A total of 624 are active cases while 464 have recovered.

For three days, from August 27 to 29, some 4,348 residents of Bacolod were swabbed during the “O-Plan: One-Time Big-Time Mass Testing” program held in partnership with the Negros Occidental provincial government.

Source: Philippines News Agency