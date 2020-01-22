Bacolod mayor conferred 3 honorary degrees

Mayor Evelio Leonardia on Tuesday said he is inspired by the honorary titles conferred to him by Royal Institution (RI) of Singapore in rites held on Monday.

This award will be a source of inspiration for me and will be our standard by now, and we hope that we will be guided with this henceforth, the mayor said.

Leonardia was the top honoree among the 45 professionals, who were bestowed various titles during the Royal Institution's 29th International Conference and Conferment Ceremony, led by founding chairman FDr. Prof. Dr. ATS Ang and chancellor FDr. Prof. Dr. Samuel Salvador in the L' Fisher Hotel here.

I am so happy that I am now part of this institution, he said.

Leonardia was granted the title Doctor Fellow in recognition of his meritorious professional experience and academic achievements, and is hereby authorized to use the designation FDr. before his name.

He also received the title Honorary Fellow in recognition of his exemplary achievements, distinguished expertise, remarkable services, and contributions to society as a brilliant lawyer, outstanding legislator, illustrious public administrator, and transformational leader.

He was bestowed as well the title Doctor Fellow of Royal Institute of Public Administrators of Singapore for having successfully fulfilled the requirements for membership and in recognition of his meritorious professional experiences and academic achievements and is hereby authorized to use the designation of DFRIPAr after his name.

Royal Institution is a global professional, multidisciplinary, membership and accrediting institution that serves as a premier platform for smarter and more effective and efficient international networking and collaboration.

Its international conference themed RI2020: The Leading Edge in Human Capital Development" was held from January 19 to 21 in this city.

City officials who witnessed the conferment ceremony were City Administrator John Orola, who is also an Honorary and Doctor Fellow of Royal Institution of Singapore; Councilors Renecito Novero, Archie Baribar, and Bartolome Orola; and Executive Assistant Imogene Kanaan.

Previously, the Royal Institution had also honored former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, former Chief Justice Hilario Davide, Senator Richard Gordon, former Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim, former Senator Aquilino Nene Pimentel Jr., Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, and renowned urban planner Arch. Felino Jun Palafox Jr.

Source: Philippines News Agency