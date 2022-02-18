﻿Bacolod distributes P12-M more cash aid to typhoon victims

The city government here has released more than PHP12 million in additional financial assistance to Typhoon Odette-hit residents in the past two days.

Data from the local Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) as of Thursday showed 3,287 beneficiaries from 51 barangays received the cash aid.

Agnes Labonete, 76, a resident of Barangay Tangub, said she will use the amount she received to buy construction materials since her house was damaged by the typhoon last December.

“I’m thankful for the help from the city,” she added.

Based on the DSSD assessment, each beneficiary received either PHP5,000 or PHP2,000 each.

Among the beneficiaries, 1,089 households were given more than PHP4 million on Wednesday while 2,198 households received more than PHP8 million in financial assistance on Tuesday.

On the first week of February, the city government also distributed more than PHP28 million in cash aid to typhoon-hit residents.

Those who received the payout were 1,647 beneficiaries from 18 villages, who were granted more than PHP6 million, while more than PHP3 million were distributed to 873 recipients from 22 barangays.

A group of 1,049 recipients from 10 villages were given some PHP4 million; some 2,082 beneficiaries received PHP10.4 million; and almost PHP5 million were also released to 987 recipients.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia had earlier said the city’s disaster response teams were able to evacuate more than 5,000 Bacolodnons before the typhoon hit and the preemptive evacuation saved a lot of lives and avoided casualties.

Source: Philippines News Agency