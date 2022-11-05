Bacolod cops seize P10.6-M shabu in October

Drug enforcement teams of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized PHP10.6 million worth of shabu in the month of October, consolidated data on Friday showed.

From Oct. 1 to 31, operatives recovered a total of 1,558.98 grams of the prohibited substance valued at PHP6,800 per gram.

“These achievements (resulting from) focused police operations are the top priority of the BCPO in the pursuit of a peaceful and orderly community,” Col. Thomas Joseph Martir, police city director, said in a statement.

A total of 33 operations resulted in the arrest of 33 drug personalities, of which 32 were drug pushers and one was a drug user.

Among them were three high-value individuals (HVIs) and 30 street-level individuals.

The report said 33 cases were also filed in court against the suspects for violation of various sections of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The biggest haul in October came from couple Alvin Cristales, 27 and Regina Escosio, 44, both tagged as HVIs, who yielded 1.25 kilograms of shabu during a buy-bust in Purok Bolinao, Barangay 1.

The confiscated illegal drugs amounted to PHP8.5 million, which were brought in by Escosio from La Carlota City, Negros Occidental, based on the investigation of the City Drug Enforcement Unit

Source: Philippines News Agency