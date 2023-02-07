Bacolod cops seize P1-M shabu, nab 37 suspects in January

BACOLOD CITY: Drug enforcement teams seized some PHP1 million in shabu and arrested 37 suspects in January this year, a report of the Bacolod City Police Office on Tuesday showed.

During the period Jan. 1 to 31, total volume of shabu recovered in various operations reached 147.0788 grams with a standard drug price of PHP6,800 per gram.

Col. Thomas Joseph Martir, police city director, said the anti-illegal drug operations are part of the BCPO's efforts to lessen criminality and make Bacolod a safe and peaceful place.

"We will be relentless in the operations against all forms of illegal activities," he added.

Last month, drug enforcement personnel conducted 35 operations, leading to the arrest of 37 drug personalities, of which one was a high-value individual, two were newly-identified individuals, and 34 were street level individuals.

Forty-three cases were filed against various suspects in court for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In 2022, anti-drug units of BCPO recovered PHP94.454 million worth of shabu and arrested 594 drug personalities

