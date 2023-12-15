Bacolod cops seize P1.57-M shabu, nab 2 in sting op

BACOLOD: Anti-drug operatives of Bacolod City Police Office arrested two suspects and seized PHP1.57 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust in Barangay 2 here on Friday. The suspects were identified as Michael John Tabara, a high-value individual, and his companion Janclyde Pillora. In a report, the City Drug Enforcement Unit said around 3:28 a.m., Tabara sold shabu worth PHP10,000 to an undercover policeman at a residence in the village's Purok Sigay. Operatives also found in the suspects' possession two knot-tied and four big heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing 232 grams of shabu. Pegged at PHP6,800 per gram, the recovered illegal drugs were valued at about PHP1.57 million. Seized non-drug items included PHP250 cash and a sling bag, the report added. Both suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. Charges for violation of Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) are being readied against Tabara while against Pillora, only for violation of Section 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Source: Philippines News Agency