Bacolod cops net P8.9-M shabu in March

Drug enforcement teams of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized PHP8.95 million worth of shabu during various operations in March, a report released on Tuesday showed. During the month-long operations, 72 drug personalities were arrested, including 63 street-level individuals, seven high-value individuals, and two newly identified individuals. A total of 1,316.388 grams of the prohibited substance estimated at PHP6,800 each gram were recovered in 64 police operations. "I laud the operating units and their personnel for a job well done. We also encourage the public to do their share in the peacekeeping campaign of the government," Col. Thomas Joseph Martir, city police director, said in a statement. Police filed 75 cases against the suspects for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The biggest haul of the City Drug Enforcement Unit amounted to PHP3.44 million worth of shabu from a suspected drug courier during a buy-bust in Purok Kapawa, Barangay Tangub on March 29. The arrested suspect, Sean Navarro, 26, a resident of Purok Kasilingan, Barangay Mansilingan, was a newly identified drug personality but is considered high value due to the large volume of illegal drugs (506 grams) seized from his possession.

Source: Philippines News agency