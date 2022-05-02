﻿Bacolod cops nab 4, seize over P3-M shabu in separate buy-busts

Drug enforcement teams of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) arrested four persons and seized PHP3.06 million worth of suspected shabu in two separate buy-busts over the weekend, reports on Monday showed.

On Sunday, Christian Oliveros, 21, a high-value individual (HVI), was apprehended by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) in Purok Lampirong, Barangay 2.

At around 12:43 a.m., the suspect, who is a resident of Barangay 35, sold prohibited substance worth PHP1,000 to an undercover policeman, the report said.

Oliveros also yielded 14 transparent plastic sachets and three knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing 250 grams of shabu valued at PHP1.7 million as well as PHP300 cash.

Lt. Joeven Mogato, chief of BCPO-CDEU, said the suspect serves as a courier of a certain drug group.

For a month now, Oliveros picks up and delivers shabu for a fee, but sometimes he also gets paid with illegal drugs, he said in a radio interview.

Mogato said the suspect repacks the drug supply he receives as compensation and sells it to delivery truck drivers.

The suspect, now in the custody of Police Station 2, will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

On Saturday night, three individuals were also arrested by anti-drug operatives of Police Station 8 in Purok Kahirup, Barangay Singcang-Airport.

A police report identified the suspects as Baby Girl Villarna, 33, a resident of Barangay Banago in this city; Elmar Gallego, 33, and Edmar Infante, 26, both of the neighboring Silay City.

A poseur-buyer transacted with the group and obtained PHP30,000 worth of shabu at around 9:31 p.m.

Operatives then seized five knot-tied transparent plastic sachets containing the same prohibited substance, weighing 200 grams, with a value of PHP1.36 million along with a .22 caliber revolver with three live ammunitions found in Infante’s possession.

Maj. Joery Puerto, chief of Police Station 8, said Villarna, considered an HVI, was previously detained for an illegal drug case and was released in November last year after a plea bargain.

In a radio interview, Puerto said Villarna still has a contact inside the jail who directs her operation.

Both Gallego and Infante, who are newly-identified drug personalities, are tasked to deliver the items to the buyers, he added.

Charges for violation of RA 9165 and RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act in relation to the Commission on Elections gun ban will be filed against the suspects.

Source: Philippines News Agency