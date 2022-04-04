﻿Bacolod cops bust 70 drug suspects, seize P5.4-M shabu in March

Anti-drug teams of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) arrested 70 suspects and seized PHP5.396 million worth of suspected shabu in various operations for the month of March.

Data released on Monday showed a total of 793.53 grams of illegal drugs, priced at PHP6,800 per gram, were recovered during the said period.

Col. Thomas Joseph Martir, police city director, commended the operating units for the “job well done” in continuing efforts to lessen criminality.

“We will continue to give the Bacolodnons a safe and peaceful place to live,” he added.

From March 1 to 31, the BCPO’s station drug enforcement teams and the City Drug Enforcement Unit conducted 58 operations that led to the arrest of 70 drug personalities, including four high-value individuals and 66 street-level individuals.

Some 85 cases were filed in court against the suspects for violations of Republic Act 9165 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In February, city police anti-drug operatives seized 316.25 grams of the prohibited substance with a total value of PHP2.15 million while in January, the drug enforcement teams also seized more than 3,219 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP21.9 million in separate operations.

Source: Philippines News Agency