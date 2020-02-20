Bacolod cops arrest 14 drug suspects in 3 days

A total of 14 drug personalities have been arrested by personnel of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) in various operations in the past three days.

Lt. Col. Ariel Pico, public information officer of BCPO, said on Thursday operatives are continuing the intensified campaign against illegal drugs even as the supply of shabu dropped in the past few months.

Since there are no big events in the city, the supply has also gone down, based on volume recovered by the operatives, Pico added.

On Wednesday, Jiff Lim and Isagani Tarlac were apprehended in Purok Bayanihan, Barangay Villamonte at around 8:25 p.m., by personnel of Police Station 4.

Both suspects yielded 10 sachets of shabu, weighing eight grams, with a street value of PHP72,000.

Also on Wednesday, Mark Anthony Culdora, a street level target, was arrested along with a 16 year old male during an anti drug operation around 5 p.m. at Purok Bagoong Hilway in Barangay 22.

Operatives of Police Station 5 seized from the suspects four elongated sachets of shabu with an estimated value of PHP11,000 after they sold a sachet of the same substance to a poseur buyer for PHP300.

Four persons were arrested at East Homes 2 Subdivision in Barangay Estefania during an operation conducted by City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) personnel, also on Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Ritchie Manday, 39, a high value target; Nevin Gabines, 32; Felomino Cordova, 32; and John Michael Shiung, 29.

The operatives swooped down a residence on Starfish Street after one of the suspects sold PHP500 worth of shabu to a poseur buyer, and seized 12 grams of the prohibited substance worth PHP108,000.

Around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dennis Dacula and Frederic Palermo were apprehended by operatives of Police Station 8 at Purok Mainabyanon, Barangay Singcang Airport after selling PHP200 worth of shabu to an undercover policeman.

The two also yielded one big and six elongated sachets of the prohibited substance, weighing about 6.5 grams valued at PHP55,000.

At 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, operatives of CDEU arrested Zander Son Lumbo, a newly identified drug personality, in a buy bust at Bakyas, Barangay Mansilingan. He yielded three grams of shabu with an estimated value of PHP30,000.

Three hours later, Reynold Carpina, 34, a former drug surrenderer, was caught red handed selling PHP500 worth of shabu to an undercover policeman in Purok Paraiso, Barangay Punta Taytay.

He also yielded four more sachets of the prohibited substance with an estimated value of PHP10,000.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Edgar Malunes, 22, was apprehended after selling shabu worth PHP200 to a poseur buyer in Purok Narra Baybay, Barangay 8.

Operatives of Police Station 2 seized from the street level suspect four more sachets containing some six grams of the prohibited substance with an estimated value of PHP 48,000.

On the same day, personnel of Police Station 1 arrested Rodineck Flores, 42, around 11:30 p.m. in Purok Punay, Barangay 16. Considered street level individual, he yielded about 1.27 grams of shabu in eight sachets valued at PHP10,000.

Source: Philippines News Agency