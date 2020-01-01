Bacolod City’s triumphs, trials in 2019

In 2019, Bacolod made a mark as one of the most progressive cities in the country with its outstanding local governance and business-friendly awards from prestigious organizations, and hit milestones as the home to the world-renowned MassKara Festival.

Bacolod basked in these achievements but also faced challenges in various fronts that come with its growth.

Here's a look back at the developments in the past year that has shaped the city as it continues the journey to a better Bacolod.

Awards, recognitions

On December 16, Bacolod capped its winning streak with two awards as The Most Competitive Highly Urbanized City in Western Visayas in terms of Economic Dynamism and Infrastructure given by the Regional Competitiveness Council and the Department of Trade and Industry.

It was also awarded as the Best-Performing City in Western Visayas during the 2019 Excellence in Local Governance Awards of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-6 on December 3.

In November, Bacolod was recognized as a national awardee of the coveted DILG Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) as well as the recipient of the Tourism Award of the Year at the Asia Leaders Awards.

It also received a special citation in the Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit Awards given by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry in October, and the trophy as Top Philippine Model City for 2019 given by The Manila Times in September.

Mayor's feats

In the May 2019 elections, Mayor Evelio Leonardia was voted for a record sixth consecutive term, cementing his status as the longest-serving mayor of Bacolod.

He was also elected national president of the League of Cities of the Philippines for 2019-2022 and appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as the lone representative of all local government units (LGUs) to the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council.

Leonardia was among the Man of the Year awardees at the Asia Leaders Awards 2019, and also represented Philippines at the Korea Foundation Program for Political Affairs in Seoul in September, and at the World Summit of Local and Regional Leaders in Durban, South Africa in November.

MassKara turns 40

Bacolod marked the 40th year of the world-renowned MassKara Festival in October, with Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo as the guest of honor, representing President Rodrigo Duterte.

Days after the festival concluded, the city hosted some 200 delegates from 17 countries who gathered for the 7th IMACO International Conference on November 5 to 8.

The Andong City, South Korea-based IMACO or the International Mask and Culture Organization works to preserve and promote the mask culture.

As part of the event, more than 400 masks from 22 countries were also shown in an exhibit at SM City Bacolod.

In August, the MassKara dancers became the first Filipino group and the first masked-based festival to be featured at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and were also the lone foreign team at the Maduhee Festival of Ulsan City, South Korea in June.

In May, the MassKara dancers were also awarded as Best Foreign Group at the 2019 Daegu Colorful Festival of Daegu City, also in South Korea.

Drive vs. drugs; lower crime rate

The city government has been acknowledged by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) for its continuing support to the campaign against illegal drugs.

In 2019, Bacolod has made a headway in the establishment of its drug rehabiltation facilities in partnership with the DDB and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The city has received an additional PHP5 million financial assistance from the DDB for the PHP35-million Bacolod City Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Barangay Alijis, while in cooperation with the PDEA, also establised the Balay Silangan, which is set to open early next year.

In October, Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido, a celebrated police officer in the government's campaign against drugs, was assigned here as deputy city director for operations of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), after his stint in Ozamiz City.

President Rodrigo Duterte is very much aware of Espenido's assignment in Bacolod, Mayor Evelio Leonardia has said.

In the first 11 months of the year, the BCPO has reported a decrease of 34.59 percent in the total crime volume here compared to the same period in 2018.

From January to November 2019, only 1,715 crimes were recorded, which is lower by 907 incidents from last year's 2,622.

Yanson family feud

The Bacolod-based Vallacar Transit Inc., the main subsidiary of Yanson Group of Bus Companies, the largest bus firm in the country, put Bacolod in the limelight with the protracted intra-corporate feud among the six Yanson siblings, with matriarch Olivia thrust in the center of the much-publicized family saga.

An ongoing court battle to decide on the rightful leadership continues, although youngest brother Leo Rey, whom the four elder siblings attempted to oust as president, remains in control of the company's main headquarters and bus terminals in this city.

Tragedies, killings

Early morning of November 26, a fire hit the Java Pension House on Gonzaga Street and killed six people.

Those who died were owner Christopher Java, 33; his mother Magdalena, 73; Christopher's son Miguel, 12; the boy's nanny Ronalyn Dacalio, 43; front desk employee Arnold Felomino, 58; and guest Arnel Bajenting, a resident of Cebu City,

The police charged three suspects for arson before the City Prosecutor's Office.

High-profile killings of various personalities alleged to be related to the campaign against illegal drugs also hogged the headlines in 2019.

In January, Executive Master Sgt. Oscar Exaltado, then deputy chief of Bacolod Station 6, was gunned down on board a motorcycle on the way to work, then in February, businessman Alex Yao was shot to death by motorcycle-riding assassins on the grounds of the Redemptorist Church.

In September, self-confessed bagman Ricky Serenio, who had linked policemen, judges, and some politicians, among others, to the illegal drug trade, died in a shootout with motorcycle-riding suspects in Bacolod,.

Two lives were claimed in December, including trader Ontao Sacar, who was found dead in Barangay Mandalagan, and businessman Roberto Kaishek Lo Tan, elder brother of former Councilor Ricardo Tan, who was ambushed while driving in Barangay Estefania.

Source: Philippines News Agency