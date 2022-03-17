﻿Bacolod City welcomes retention of Alert Level 1 status

The city government here has welcomed its continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Alert Level 1 status until March 31 as announced by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) effective Wednesday.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia said the lowest category in the Covid-19 alert level system augurs well with the city’s economic recovery plan under the new normal.

“We are entering the new normal. It doesn’t mean, however, the virus is gone. Covid-19 is still here and we must always be on our guard,” he added.

In February, Bacolod has transitioned from Alert Level 3 then to Alert Level 2, and then to Alert Level 1 by March 1 after recording a high vaccination rate and a significant drop in infections in the past several weeks.

Under Alert Level 1, which has no restrictions in terms of indoor and outdoor gathering capacities, Leonardia has lifted the liquor ban and further shortened curfew hours.

Daily curfew hours are now being observed from midnight to 4 a.m., from the previous 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Leonardia has credited the people of Bacolod for their support and cooperation in observing the Covid-19 health protocols, adding that being placed in the lowest alert category is a validation that the city is on the right track in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Dr. Chris Sorongon, Emergency Operations Center Task Force deputy for medical data analysis, said with systems and processes in place in the execution of the PDITR + V or prevent, detect, isolate, treat, reintegrate + vaccination strategy, the city can surely move forward in balancing the people’s health and the economy.

As of Tuesday, Bacolod has only 97 active cases and zero new cases, data from the Department of Health-Western Visayas showed.

Source: Philippines News Agency