﻿Bacolod City unveils P39.5-M nat’l gov’t-funded evac hub

City officials here led the unveiling of the PHP39.5-million national government-funded multi-purpose evacuation center in Barangay Taculing on Thursday afternoon.

The building, which was turned over by the Department of Public Works and Highways-Western Visayas (DPWH-6) to the city government, can accommodate up to 106 households.

In a statement on Thursday night, Mayor Evelio Leonardia said evacuation centers are indispensable and must be a part of the city’s disaster plan.

“I hope it will serve its purpose and protect and shelter our people when the time comes,” he added.

Leonardia, together with Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran and Lone District Rep. Greg Gasataya, received the symbolic key of the structure from DPWH officials led by Regional Director Tiburcio Canlas.

Built on a 1,400-square meter area, the facility has basic amenities, including a reception area, administrative office, mess hall, kitchen, laundry area, toilets and bathrooms.

It also has a play area for children, recreation room, basketball court, prayer room, breastfeeding room, medical clinic, conjugal room, and consultation room.

The Taculing structure is the second regional evacuation turned over by the DPWH to the city.

The first is the PHP33.7-million facility in Barangay Vista Alegre inaugurated in February 2020, which has also been used as an isolation facility for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients.

The building stands on a 3,000-square meter property in the Progreso Village Relocation Site owned by the city government.

Source: Philippines News Agency