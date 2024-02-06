Bacolod City to issue PWD ID cards with data security feature

BACOLOD: The city government here will issue persons with disability (PWD) identification (ID) cards with added QR (quick response) codes starting next week to ensure data security and curb indiscriminate issuance. On Tuesday, the city government announced it will start accepting applications for new cards on Feb. 12 after Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez ordered on Monday the recall of the ID cards of about 12,000 PWDs. 'The recall is essential to ensure data security, comply with updated regulations, address other relevant concerns regarding the PWD cards, including the indiscriminate issuance of PWD IDs, which has come to my knowledge,' Benitez said in a memorandum addressed to Alma Gustilo, officer in charge of the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD). With the recall order, the city will set up a 24/7 hotline, which businesses can contact to validate the authenticity of the PWD ID cards presented to them for granting discounts. Temporary ID cards with QR codes will be issued to cardhold ers who have surrendered their existing cards to the DSSD office at the Bacolod City Government Center or in satellite sites. As part of the city's ongoing program to secure and streamline the processing of PWD ID cards, Benitez directed the DSSD to strictly comply with the provisions of the national law and related administrative orders and regulations in issuing and replacing PWD cards. Source: Philippines News Agency