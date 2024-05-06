BACOLOD CITY: Two more branches of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCCs) will soon be created under the 6th Judicial Region here through the proposed legislation authored by Lone District Rep. Greg Gasataya. House Bill (HB) 8255, aimed to ensure the speedy disposition of cases and to unclog court dockets, is sponsored in the Senate by Senator Francis Tolentino, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights. 'Within this week, this will be approved,' Tolentino said during his visit here on Monday. As provided in HB 8255, the Supreme Court shall assign the branch numbers for the new branches of the MTCCs. It added that the Chief Justice, in coordination with the Secretary of Justice, shall immediately include in the High Court's program the operationalization of the additional branches in Bacolod. 'The funds necessary for the implementation of this Act, including appropriations for personnel services such as salaries, benefits, and emoluments for judges and court personnel, court op erations under maintenance and other operating expenses, and provisions for Halls of Justice or courtrooms to accommodate judges and court staff, shall be included in the annual General Appropriations Act,' HB 8255 said. Source: Philippines News Agency