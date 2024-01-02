Bacolod City to develop recycling complex under PPP scheme

BACOLOD CITY: Several firms have expressed interest in bidding for the proposed solid waste recycling complex in Bacolod City under a public-public partnership (PPP) scheme. Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Tuesday the city government is heading toward recycling 80 percent of its solid waste. 'We're working on the assumption of a PPP. We're migrating from a landfill to recycling facilities, a recycling complex. We want a circular waste management system, wherein all disposed wastes are recycled,' he said in a press conference. Benitez said some companies have already purchased bidding documents. The city government extended until April 30 this year the contract of IPM-Construction and Development Corp. (CDC) to manage and operate the sanitary landfill in Barangay Felisa that was supposed to end Dec. 31, 2023. Also, the city's contract with IPM-CDC to collect, haul, and dispose of garbage has a one-month extension up to the end of this month. The extension was based on the provision of both contracts, stating that the deal 'is renewable or can be extended for not more than four months at the option solely of the city government, as represented by the chief executive,' if 'still necessary and until a new bidding is successfully completed'. 'I assume we can finish the bidding for the new contract (for collection, hauling, and disposal) next month. It's scheduled for bidding this January,' Benitez said. The mayor also said the result of a study assessing the total volume of waste generated by the city will be presented to him soon. 'We will know the volume of waste on a daily basis and its location so that we can properly address the collection of all this garbage. We will have complete data of what we require,' he added. Benitez said the terms of reference of the city's next contract for garbage collection, hauling, and disposal would already include areas currently not served, such as small pathways or alleys. Source: Philippines News Agency