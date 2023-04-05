Bacolod City targets 108K kids for MR, polio immunization

The City Health Office (CHO) here aims to reach more than 108,000 children for the supplemental immunization activity against measles and rubella (MR) and polio in May. Data showed that 50,081 children aged 9 to 59 months are targeted for MR doses, while 58,394 who are 0 to 59 months for bivalent oral poliomyelitis vaccines. Jamaica Gail Isidto, health education and promotion officer-designate, said on Wednesday they are conducting an advocacy campaign to achieve the target of 95 percent of all children in these age groups. The CHO and Department of Health (DOH) are encouraging parents, guardians and caregivers to prioritize immunization of their children from these vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD), she said. Dubbed 'Chikiting Ligtas Sa Dagdag Bakuna Kontra Polio, Rubella at Tigdas,' the month-long activity seeks to prevent outbreaks of VPDs and the continuous rise of measles in the country. According to the World Health Organization, measles is a highly contagious, serious disease caused by a virus in the paramyxovirus family and is normally passed through direct contact and air. Rubella is a contagious viral infection that occurs most often in children and young adults. Polio, a highly infectious viral disease that can lead to a serious, crippling and potentially fatal condition, largely affects children under five years of age.

Source: Philippines News Agency