Bacolod City taps private hospital as Covid-19 referral center

The city government here has tapped the Bacolod Queen of Mercy Hospital, Inc. as a referral facility for indigent patients with mild to moderate symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Evelio Leonardia said on Thursday that the City Council approved and ratified the city’s contract with the private hospital to accommodate suspect or probable patients, during its session on Wednesday.

“This will meet the urgent need for a medical facility dedicated for (those) coming from indigent families, and to supplement the bed capacity of the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital and other private hospitals for such cases,” Leonardia said.

Under the agreement, the Bacolod Queen of Mercy Hospital will dedicate its 34-room south wing to become the Bacolod City Respiratory Referral Center (BCRRC).

Meanwhile, the city government will provide additional equipment, such as 17 beds, a portable X-ray machine, an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, a defibrillator, an emergency cart, and a video laryngoscope, as well as consumable supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing kits.

The hospital will provide the medical, nursing, utility, and administrative staff for the BCRRC while the city government will deploy 10 registered nurses to work the third shift every 14 days.

Leonardia acknowledged the hospital owners and management led by chairperson Dr. Evangeline Johnson and president Dr. Lucho Giovanni Giron for generously offering the south wing to the city.

“This is private sector contribution at its best,” he said.

As part of its response to the Covid-19 crisis, the city government has also set up a patient care center for suspected carriers in the former campus of the South Hills Academy in Barangay Alijis.

It also opened the Bacolod Respiratory Outpatient Center inside the BAYS Center to serve as a consulting center for mild respiratory cases.

As of Wednesday night, Bacolod had eight positive cases, two of whom had died while one is still confined in a hospital. The other five patients are on home quarantine.

The city also has 69 probable cases, 34 of whom had been discharged while 13 are currently confined. Seven are in home-care.

A total of 15 of the 69 probable cases have expired. Of the 15, two tested positive and they are among the eight confirmed cases. Six were found negative while the results of the remaining seven are still pending.

