Bacolod City starts operation of sensor-controlled traffic lights

BACOLOD CITY: The city government here is gearing up for the implementation of its PHP41-million traffic signal facility project, starting with the operation of three traffic lights equipped with radar sensor technology. The initial three units, worth PHP16 million, are located at the intersections along Police Station 6 in Barangay Taculing, North Capitol Road, and Buri Road in Barangay Mandalagan. Loben Rafael Ceballos, officer-in-charge of the City Engineer's Office, said on Tuesday that the contractor, KIV Marketing Company, already tested the performance of the traffic lights after connecting to the power supply from Central Negros Electric Cooperative last week. "We had a temporary stoppage (of the operation). This week, the programmer will arrive to install other parts. The radar has not been installed yet. For the whole operation, their personnel will arrive to test the functions," he added. Aside from operating on radar sensor technology, the traffic lights also have pedestrian push buttons to ac tivate walk signals and ensure safety when crossing. Ceballos said the contractor requested a joint inspection of areas where the remaining five traffic lights, which cost PHP25 million, will be installed. "The contractor has already started the initial works. I received a request for joint inspection," he added. The identified areas are those along the Circumferential Road-Araneta Street adjacent to the Cegasco plant in Barangay Pahanocoy, Lacson Extension along Alijis Road, Burgos Extension on Sofia Gonzaga Street, Sto. Nino Stop in Barangay 2, and Burgos-San Juan Streets. Source: Philippines News Agency