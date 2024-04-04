Bacolod City signs up 800 confirmed beneficiaries for 4PH project

BACOLOD CITY: The city government here has signed up an initial 800 beneficiaries as confirmed buyers of housing units at the Asenso Yuhum Residences-Arao, the first among its shelter projects being implemented under the Pambansang Pabahay Para Sa Pilipino (4PH) Program. Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said on Thursday he presented project updates during a meeting with visiting officials of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) at Seda Hotel here on Wednesday. 'I'm grateful for the opportunity to showcase Bacolod's progress on our Asenso Yuhum housing under the 4PH program to Undersecretary Samuel Young,' Benitez said in a statement. The Asenso Yuhum Residences-Arao, located in Barangay Vista Alegre, will house 17 buildings with a total of 4,456 housing units, with an area of at least 24 square meters each. The first four buildings are now being constructed through the city's joint venture agreement with the consortium of WRS Holdings Inc. and Scheirman Construction Consolidated Inc. The development will have a vast open space with amenities like a park, large swimming pool, clubhouse/multi-purpose hall, basketball court, commercial spaces, and parking lots. 'Right now, 800 beneficiaries have already signed up and 500 are under verification. Together, we're working towards brighter housing opportunities for our city,' Benitez said. In 2023, Bacolod was the first local government unit to sign an agreement with DHSUD to implement the 4PH, the flagship shelter program of the Marcos administration. Awardees will initially include informal settler families earning the equivalent minimum monthly wage of PHP10,000 and qualified to take out long-term housing loans under the Pag-IBIG Fund. They will benefit from the DHSUD subsidy and pay a reduced monthly amortization of PHP2,300 for 30 years. Source: Philippines News Agency