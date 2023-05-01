Bacolod City sets up hospital help desks for indigent patients

The city government here deployed liaisons on Monday to man the help desks for indigent patients seeking hospital admissions under the Bacolod City Comprehensive Health Program (BacCHP). Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the personnel will be assigned to hospitals with existing agreements with the city government in the implementation of the city's flagship health program. 'By May 1, they should be in the hospitals. To make it simple, the BacCHP office will set up help desks in the hospitals. Patients need not do anything but go to the hospital and ask assistance from the help desks,' he added. The health facilities include the city's three partner-private hospitals, the South Bacolod Medical Hospital, Metro Bacolod and Medical Center and Bacolod Queen of Mercy Hospital, as well as the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, which will be assigned five liaisons each. Five others will be deployed to BacCHP Command Center. Last month, some 25 liaisons or contacts underwent training and orientation on the process flow of the health program for the 24/7 manning of the BacCHP health desks. 'Before, patients have to go to the Department of Social Services and Development and other offices. Now, you don't have to do that. You can directly approach the help desk and you will be assisted. If it's an emergency, you will be admitted immediately. The concept is to make it easier (for indigent patients) to access medical attention,' Benitez said. Qualified residents, mainly coming from indigent families, are being issued the BacCHP Family Health Membership card. Upon admission, the private hospital will waive deposit or advance payment for BacCHP holders under Republic Act 8344, which penalizes the refusal of hospitals and medical clinics to administer appropriate initial medical treatment and support in an emergency or serious cases. The city government guarantees a certain amount for each BacCHP holder and their dependents' hospital bills, inclusive of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and other existing government health care assistance grants.

Source: Philippines News Agency