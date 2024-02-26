Bacolod City sees stabilized pork prices with entry of more supply

BACOLOD: Prices of pork are expected to stabilize with the arrival of more supplies after the city government lifted the ban on the entry of live pigs, pork and pork products over the weekend. Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said in a press conference on Monday that shipment of hogs from nearby provinces, particularly Bohol, is expected this week. 'We felt it is already high time that we allow pork supply to enter the city because of the prevailing prices in our markets. We expect prices to return to the previous level,' he said. Market monitoring in the past week showed that prices of pork here reached as much as PHP410 to PHP420 per kilo. The usual price before the ban was up to PHP300 per kilo. In his executive order, Benitez directed the City Veterinary Office (CVO) 'to allow the movement of pork and other swine products in the city pursuant to the provisions of Department of Agriculture (DA) Administrative Circular No. 22, series of 2022.' The DA directive provides the national zoning and movement p lan for the prevention and control of African swine fever (ASF) and redefines the zone classification. He added that there is a need to address the increasing demand for pork products to avert any threat of shortage of basic food necessities while preventing the spread of ASF and helping revive the local hog industry and its allied industries. Benitez, however, maintained that shipments of live pigs, pork, pork products and other related products should be accompanied by necessary permits and pertinent documents when entering Bacolod. Under the DA classification, Bacolod is tagged as red (infected) zone while Negros Occidental is classified as dark green (free) zone or cities and municipalities where ASF is not detected and are considered of low risk. Considering the different classifications of the city and the province and upon the recommendation of the DA, Benitez and Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson agreed to set aside their Joint EO No. 1, Series of 2023, which enforced a pork ban in bo th Bacolod and the province. Being a red zone, Bacolod is prohibited from bringing in live pigs, pork and pork-related food items to Negros Occidental, based on EO No. 27-07 issued by Lacson on Monday. The pork ban in Negros Occidental still covers Luzon, Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Panay Island, Guimaras Island, Cebu province (including Camotes Island and Bantayan Island), Negros Oriental and other countries affected with ASF as may be declared by the DA. Source: Philippines News Agency