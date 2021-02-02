Bacolod City retains curfew hours, partial liquor ban

The City of Bacolod has retained the 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew hours as well as the partial liquor ban as it remained under the modified general community quarantine status (MGCQ) for the entire month of February.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia issued the directive through Executive Order 2, series of 2021 released on Sunday, as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Last week, the business community here requested the city government to lift the curfew and liquor ban, particularly for residents 23 years old and above, to encourage opportunities for evening businesses.

In EO 02-2021, Leonardia said that the extension of the city’s MGCQ status reflected the pronouncement of the Office of the President through Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque over national television on Jan. 29, stating that Bacolod will be among the local government units under the said category from Feb. 1 to 28.

“The City Government of Bacolod has always been in faithful compliance with the national policy in regard to the Covid-19 public health emergency, acting consistently with the instructions and manner of observing public order, especially in safeguarding the health and welfare of its constituents,” he added.

During the period of the extended MGCQ, daily curfew hours will continue to be observed from 11 p.m. to 4 p.m. as provided in Section 4.

Exemptions will still be made for workers on night shifts, media practitioners, public emergencies like fire/ambulance services/other occasions caused by disaster/calamity, and those requiring medical assistance onboard public utility vehicles or private vehicles.

The curfew hours may be adjusted at any time within the duration of the MGCQ through the exercise by the city mayor of the emergency powers granted under pertinent city ordinance/s or any applicable laws, Leonardia said.

According to Section 5, the partial liquor ban will remain, allowing the selling of liquor, wine, beer, or any alcoholic or intoxicating beverage only from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and consumption of such alcoholic beverages will only be done within private residences.

Also, mass gatherings such as but not limited to movie screenings, concerts, and other entertainment activities, religious services, and work conferences will continue to be allowed provided that participants are limited to 50 percent of the seating or venue capacity as stated in Section 7.

“For the period of this extended MGCQ, the proper wearing of face masks and face shields, hand sanitation practices, and social distancing in all public places and public and private transport shall continue to be strictly observed,” Leonardia further said.

As of Sunday, Bacolod has 13 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 5,748. Of the number, 5,413 have already recovered while there are still 151 active cases and 184 deaths.