Bacolod City records 4th Covid-19 death

This city has recorded its fourth coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) death out of its total 78 cases, the City Health Office (CHO) reported on Monday.

Listed as Patient No. 75, the fatality, a 64-year-old man from Barangay Banago, was included in the roster of new cases in Western Visayas released by the Department of Health (DOH-6) on Sunday night.

He worked as a construction worker, and was considered a local case since he has no travel history or exposure to a confirmed case.

He was swab-tested on July 15 but died on the same day, and his body was immediately cremated.

Two days later, his test result came out positive, prompting local health authorities to isolate his close contacts.

According to the CHO report, Patient No. 75 was admitted in a hospital only on July 14 due to progression of difficulty of breathing and cough, but he had onset of symptoms such as fever, leg pain, and occasional cough as early as July 6.

Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, chair of the city’s Inter-Agency Task Force Against Covid-19, said on Monday that at least 11 houses in Purok Mahimulaton, the fatality’s place of residence, have been sealed off.

The other coronavirus deaths here were a 69-year-old man last April 9; a 40-year-old man on May 3; and the latter’s 62-year-old mother, who died on March 31.

Of the city’s 78 cases, 52 already recovered while 22 are still active cases.

