Bacolod City records 1st Covid-19 death

A 62-year-old female patient, who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), died here on Tuesday.

This is the first recorded mortality in Bacolod, and among the six positive cases in the city, based on the case bulletin of the Department of Health (DOH)-6 (Western Visayas) on Wednesday night.

She is a close contact of Patient No. 7, a 40-year-old male, confined in the isolation facility of a hospital in Bacolod.

Records of DOH-6 showed that out of the six positive cases in Bacolod, four are admitted while one has already recovered and has been discharged.

The six are included in the list of 25 positive cases in Western Visayas.

The increasing number of cases in some province, city or municipality in Western Visayas indicates there is already local transmission in some areas such as Bacolod City, Guimbal and Lambunao towns in Iloilo the DOH-6 said in statement.

Bacolod has also recorded three other deaths of patients under investigation (PUIs) with either negative or pending results of Covid-19 test, data from the City Health Office (CHO) showed.

The latest is a 60-year-old male, who died on Wednesday with negative result. He battled lung cancer, and had traveled to Manila.

The two others include a 60-year-old male, who died on March 17, but whose negative result came out only on March 26; and a 42-year-old male from Cebu, who died on March 29 with still pending result.

As of Thursday, Bacolod has a total of 34 PUIs admitted since February 2.

Of the number, 27 have been discharged while three are still confined in isolation. The remaining four are those who already died.

Out of the 34 PUIs, 24 tested negative for Covid-19 while six had positive results. Two still have pending results while tests on two others were not yet done.

In Bacolod, a total of 2,253 persons under monitoring (PUMs) have been reported, of which 1,597 have completed home quarantine.

A total of 615 PUMs are currently being monitored.

On Wednesday, the 38 PUMs from Bacolod placed under a 14-day home quarantine in Mambukal Resort, have been cleared of Covid-19 infection and were brought to their respective homes. Source: Philippines News Agency