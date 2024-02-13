Bacolod City logs over 1-K new business permit applications

This city government received business permit applications from around 1,100 new business establishments at the beginning of 2024. Data as of Tuesday showed that the number is part of the 18,839 business permit applications received in January alone by the Business Permits and Licensing Office through the Business-One-Stop-Shop at the Ayala Mallss Capitol Central. Mayor Alfredo Benitez said in an interview that last month's total was 11 percent higher than the 16,994 applications recorded in January 2023. 'As you can see, there is an influx of business establishments coming into the city. I hope that is because of the confidence in our business environment,' he added. In January this year, the city government collected PHP467.201 million in business taxes, higher by 18.4 percent compared to the PHP394.627 million generated in January 2023. 'January 2023 was already a record month. It was beyond the 2019 pre-pandemic level. We are way ahead,' Benitez said. The mayor reiterated the city government's camp aign to ensure that all business establishments comply with the required permit after the City Legal Office (CLO) discovered during a recent mapping operation in the downtown area that only 10 of the 67 businesses in three buildings have permits to operate. Last week, the CLO also apprehended a person who produces fake business permits. In an earlier executive order, Benitez reconstituted the joint inspection team to conduct a 'comprehensive mapping of all businesses in the city and document all the procedures for effective data banking.' The order also directed the joint inspection team to 'monitor and implement adherence of businesses to regulatory requirements set by the city on business operations.' Source: Philippines News Agency