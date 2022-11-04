Bacolod City logs fewer crimes in October

Crime incidents in this city decreased by 34.48 percent in October compared to the volume recorded during the same month in 2021, data from the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) on Thursday showed.

From Oct. 1 to 31 this year, 76 incidents were reported, lower by 40 compared to the 116 incidents in the previous year.

In its report, the BCPO said the decline is a result of intensified police-initiated operations, focused police operations and crime prevention measures.

Conduct of enhanced managing police operations allowed for target-specific interventions in the reduction of crime incidents, especially the eight focus crimes — murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, theft, vehicle theft, motorcycle theft and rape.

“I continue to remind our personnel to step up the crime prevention measures to stop all forms of criminality. We also encourage the public to keep supporting the programs of the Philippine National Police to enhance peace and order in the locality,” Col. Thomas Joseph Martir, police city director, said in a statement.

Of the 76 crime incidents last month, 12 were index crimes, which include the eight focus crimes; 43, non-index crimes, which are mainly violations of special laws; and 21, vehicular accidents.

Last week, the BCPO reported a drop of 59.33 percent in crimes during the return of the Masskara Festival compared to those recorded during the festivity in 2019.

From Oct. 1 to 23, there were only 61 crimes, without a major incident in all festival sites, while in 2019, a total of 161 crimes were recorded for the duration of the festival

Source: Philippines News Agency