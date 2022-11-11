Bacolod City holds talks with transport groups on modernization

Talks are ongoing between the city government and local transport groups here to pave the way for the compliance of traditional jeepney owners with the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) after they were given a two-week reprieve from apprehension for lack of franchise.

“Bacolod City aspires for a peaceful transition to fully modernized jeeps thus, a series of separate meetings have started between the local government unit, modernized and traditional jeepney drivers and operators,” the city government headed by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said in a statement on Thursday.

The reprieve was granted following a dialogue on Tuesday after traditional jeepney drivers stopped plying their routes for two days since Monday, leaving hundreds of commuters without any means of transportation during rush hours.

Within two weeks, they are expected to decide to become part of a transport cooperative, which is required under the PUVMP to legalize their operation.

Currently, only 726 PUJs can legally operate in this city, consisting of 173 modern jeepneys and 553 traditional jeepneys whose franchises have yet to expire.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has granted franchises to 1,099 units of modern jeeps for 24 routes approved under the Local Public Transport Route Plan.

Estimates showed that at some point, up to 3,000 PUJs have been operating in the city.

According to the city government, modern jeepney operators are encouraging traditional jeepney drivers to shift to modern PUJs as they still need drivers.

“The city also sees that for a smooth transition, traditional jeepney drivers may either apply for consolidation to be given a probational authority to operate until March 31, 2023 as interim operators or fully shift to modernized jeepneys by applying for the available routes as a cooperative,” it added.

Traditional jeepney operators in the city have been appealing to the national government, with the assistance of Benitez, to allow them to purchase only the Euro 4 engine, the one used for modern jeepneys, so they could assemble their own modern jeepneys.

Source: Philippines News Agency