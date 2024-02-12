Bacolod City hikes wage of job order workers

BACOLOD CITY: More than 3,800 job order (JO) workers of this city government started receiving higher wages in January this year. The current rate is PHP480 daily or PHP10,560 for 22 days per month, from the previous PHP450 per day or PHP9,900 monthly. In a press conference on Monday, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the upward adjustment conforms to the daily minimum wage rate in Western Visayas (Region 6). 'We adhered to the wage order. All JO workers are now receiving PHP480 per day. I checked the payment of wages in the first week of February; 70 to 80 percent have already been paid for January. The remaining workers should be fully paid by today or tomorrow,' he said. In October last year, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-6 granted a PHP30 daily minimum wage increase across all sectors. The daily pay is PHP480 for non-agriculture establishments with more than 10 workers, PHP450 for non-agriculture establishments with 10 workers or less, and PHP440 for workers in agriculture. S ource: Philippines News Agency