﻿Bacolod City forms body to take down poll materials

Outgoing Mayor Evelio Leonardia has formed a body for the immediate removal of campaign materials installed by candidates during the campaign period.

Leonardia himself chairs the post-election clean-up committee (PECUC), which is provided in Executive Order No. 24.

“Those involved in the committee must ensure the cleanliness of the city after removal operations,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

He noted that a large number of campaign materials have been put up and directed the committee members to ensure the speedy removal in coordination with the presidents of the Liga ng mga Barangay and the Sangguniang Kabataan, and the city’s garbage collection contractor.

“Inform private property owners regarding the removal of campaign materials,” he added.

Reelected Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, vice chairman of the PECUC, tasked his personnel to conduct the removal of his campaign materials mounted across the city.

His office’s “Operation Kakas” started on Wednesday as shown in the photos posted on his Facebook page. “Kakas” means to remove in the local dialect.

His opponent, former councilor Caesar Distrito, also launched his “Oplan Baklas” on the same day.

“Let’s be responsible citizens. I’m requesting our supporters to help us remove the campaign materials in areas near you,” Distrito said.

Councilor Cindy Rojas, who was reelected for a third and final term, started deploying his staff on Tuesday to take down her campaign materials and asked residents to inform her if there are still posters in their areas not yet removed.

“I thank the owners of private properties who allowed us to put up our tarpaulins. Together, let us clean up our streets,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency