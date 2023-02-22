Bacolod City Council backs MOU with Chinese e-jeepney maker

BACOLOD CITY: The Bacolod City Council has expressed support for the proposal of a Chinese electric (e)-vehicle manufacturer to partner with the city government for the establishment of an e-jeepney assembly plant in the city.

Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson said on Wednesday they granted Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez the authority to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Jiangsu Fengchuen New Energy Power Technology Co. Ltd., represented by its chairman Li Longde, during a special session held on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Chinese group just wants an assurance that they will have the support of the local government. With this resolution, we see that the MOU will make their plan a reality, and so they would be serious to build this plant in Bacolod,” Sayson, who sat as the presiding officer, said in an interview.

“If ever things will be okay, we will sign another contract. This is our way of telling them that we are interested and you are welcome in Bacolod City,” he added.

Officials of Jiangsu Fengchuen New Energy Power Technology Co. Ltd. led by Li attended the special session and also joined Sayson and other councilors in a photo opportunity.

The resolution, which was unanimously approved by all 10 council members present, also required the Chinese firm to submit a copy of the general information sheet or document authorizing Li to enter into an MOU with the city before it would be ratified by the City Council.

Benitez had earlier said the China-based e-vehicle firm will bring in test units to Bacolod and has assured him that the design of the vehicle will preserve the cultural identity of Filipino public transport by making it look like the Philippines' iconic "Sarao" jeepney.

The mayor first met with the Chinese investors when he joined President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s state visit to Beijing in January.

He said Jiangsu Fengchuen New Energy Power Technology Co. Ltd. is eyeing to invest USD200 million for the e-jeepney assembly plant in the city.

Source: Philippines News Agency