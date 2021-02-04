Bacolod City collects P692-M in land taxes amid pandemic

The City of Bacolod raked in some PHP692 million in real property taxes in the year 2020 amid the limitations posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia said on Wednesday that he is grateful that Bacolodnons continued to remit their tax payments in 2020 despite the lockdowns and the intermittent closure of the Land Tax Division of the City Treasurer’s Office whose several employees were infected by the virus.

“This act of remitting their payments despite Covid-19 goes to show the civic spirit of these Bacolodnons, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts,” the mayor said in a statement.

In a report to Leonardia, acting City Treasurer Arlene Memoria said the previous year’s collection was only PHP1.9 million lower than the collected payments in 2019.

The mayor admitted that the city government was expecting a bigger decrease because of the pandemic, but falling short by only PHP1.9 million clearly shows that the people of Bacolod understand how important their land tax payments were in helping the local government provide them with essential services.

“We hope they will continue to remit their payments in 2021 and even to settle their tax arrears, if any, so that we will have more funds in our fight against Covid-19 this year and quickly recover the momentum in our economic thrusts once it is behind us,” he added.

Earlier, Leonardia said that last year’s total business registration of 23,545 was also way beyond expectation amid the health crisis.

In 2020, registration decreased by only 8 percent from the 25,637 total business registrants the previous year when the projection was actually a drop of 20 percent to 30 percent.

With the fairly high initial turnout of business registration in January this year, Leonardia said the figure indicates that business confidence in the city remains high despite the effects of the Covid-19.