Bacolod cited for ‘very good’ practice in MR, polio immunization

Efforts of the health workers here in the ongoing “Chikiting Ligtas” Measles-Rubella and Oral Polio Vaccine Supplemental Immunization Activity were lauded by the Department of Health in Western Visayas (DOH-6).

Regional Coordinator Adrian Hort Ramos commended the City Health Office (CHO) for observing the Covid-19 referral and triage protocols during the vaccination activities.

He described as “very good” the CHO’s practice of providing health declaration cards for both the parent and the child participating in the immunization since it is following the protocols.

“Congratulations on the efforts! I was impressed. It can help with our infection control,” Ramos said in his evaluation report, according to an update released by the city government on Wednesday.

Data provided by Dr. Edwin Miraflor, officer-in-charge city health officer, showed that as of Feb. 9, a total of 14,073 children aged 9 to 59 months have already been vaccinated for measles-rubella, which represents 28.02 percent of the 50,231 target number of children.

Some 15,801 children have also received the oral polio vaccine, or 26.98 percent of the 58,565 target children.

Moreover, Ramos observed that during the vaccination activities, the caregivers were properly wearing face masks and face shields, and proper coordination with the barangay was conducted to ensure sufficient space for the vaccination teams and mobilization of barangay tanod members in the vaccination flow.

“Involvement of the barangay officials was highly visible in all areas. There was also a provision of transportation assistance and food assistance for the vaccinators,” he added.

The DOH’s “Chikiting Ligtas” health campaign, which runs from February 1 to 28, aims to immunize 95 percent of all children aged 9 to 59 months with measles-rubella vaccines, and all children under 5 years old with oral polio vaccines.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia said while the Filipinos are still facing the Covid-19 pandemic that is threatening people’s lives, it is also a reality that there exist other infectious communicable diseases such as measles and polio which may cause lifetime disability and could also be fatal.

“Let us protect our children from these diseases. We appeal to all concerned parents and guardians to submit their children to vaccination,” he added.

DOH-6 Regional Director Emilia Monicimpo said the vaccination campaign acts as a preventive measure that guards children against contracting highly contagious diseases that lead to grave complications, including permanent disability.

“In our fight against these vaccine-preventable diseases, we need to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated,” she added.