﻿Bacolod anti-drug teams recover P2.15-M ‘shabu’ in February

Anti-drug operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) recovered some PHP2.15 million worth of suspected shabu from February 1 to 28 this year, records released on Thursday showed.

A total of 316.25 grams of the prohibited substance pegged at PHP6,800 per gram were seized during the operations conducted by the City Drug Enforcement Unit and various station drug enforcement teams.

“I laud the operating units and their personnel for a job well done and for their continuous effort through police-initiated operations to lessen criminality,” Col. Thomas Joseph Martir, police city director, said in a statement.

In the past month, anti-drug teams initiated 40 operations, resulting in the arrest of 13 high-value individuals and 24 street-level individuals.

Some 64 cases were filed against the suspects in court for violation of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In January, the BCPO drug enforcement teams also seized more than 3,219 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP21.891 million in various operations.

Source: Philippines News Agency