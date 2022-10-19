Bacolod, adjacent areas get lower power rate for Oct.

Net reduction in generation, transmission, and system loss charges have brought down the residential power rate in this city and its five neighboring localities for October, the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) announced on Tuesday.

In an advisory, the Ceneco management said the average residential rate this month is pegged at PHP15.43 per kilowatt hour (kWh), lower by PHP0.26 from the September rate of PHP15.69.

Ervin Stan Leo Ticar, acting general manager, said the net reduction came after Ceneco availed of a discount from one of its power suppliers.

Also, there were decreases in the feed-in tariff or FIT-All rate, lifeline and senior citizen subsidies, general rate mechanism and incremental currency exchange rate adjustments, and value-added tax.

This month’s pass-through rate out of the total power rate amounts to PHP14.24 per kWh, which includes the generation and transmission charges, Energy Regulatory Commission-approved adjustments, and government subsidies and taxes.

“In monitoring the monthly electricity usage, consumers are advised to look at their kilowatt-hour consumption and not on the bill amount since it varies depending on the pass-through charges,” Ticar said.

Aside from Bacolod, Ceneco’s coverage area includes the cities of Bago, Silay, and Talisay; and the towns of Don Salvador Benedicto and Murcia.

