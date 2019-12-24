Bacolod, 24 NegOcc LGUs ready for severe tropical storm

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) here has implemented round-the-clock heightened monitoring as Severe Tropical Storm Ursula (Phanfone) continues to intensify while moving closer to Eastern Visayas on Tuesday morning.

As of 8 a.m., Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 remains in 25 areas in northern Negros Occidental, including cities of Bacolod, Bago, Cadiz, Escalante, La Carlota, Sagay, San Carlos, Silay, Talisay, Victorias, and towns of Calatrava, E.B. Magalona, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Salvador Benedicto, San Enrique, Toboso, and Valladolid.

Bacolod City Mayor Evelio Leonardia issued a directive on Monday afternoon for the hoisting of blue alert to ensure preparedness for possible damage brought about by Ursula.

Take appropriate precautionary measures for possible flooding, flash floods, landslides, storm surge, and any form of accidents endangering lives and properties, the mayor told the CDRRM Office, barangays, and allied agencies of the city government.

On Monday morning, Negros Occidental Acting Governor Jeffrey Ferrer also directed all DRRMCs in Negros Occidental to raise a blue alert and the Provincial Health Office and all district hospitals to raise alert status Code White to ensure the readiness of medical and health personnel.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) heavy rainfall outlook showed that between Tuesday and Wednesday noon, occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected over northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, and Guimaras in Western Visayas.

Source: Philippines News agency