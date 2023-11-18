Bacojo, Arca hurdle round 5 in world youth chess tourney

Filipino FIDE Masters Mark Jay Bacojo and Christian Gian Karlo Arca won their fifth-round matches at the FIDE World Youth Chess Championships at Pala Dean Martin Centro Congressi in Montesilvano, Italy Friday. Bacojo stunned French International Master Timothe Razafindratsima in 26 moves of the Sicilian Defense, Alapin Variation to claim his fourth victory against one loss. He jumped to sixth place from 13th in the Boys' Under-18 and will face Russian Grandmaster Volodar Murzin in the next round. Arca also moved to sixth place from 19th in the Boys' U-14 following his victory over Uzbekistan's Miraziz Kuziev in 60 moves of the London System Opening, Jobava Variation. Arca, who now has 4.0 points (3 wins, 2 draws), will next meet Norwegian Isak Vinh Brattgjerd. In the Girls' U-18, Woman National Master Franchesca Largo settled for a draw with Polish WFM Martyna Starosta after 107 moves of the Slav Defense and climbed to 10th from 17th place. Largo, who has earned 3.5 points (3 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss), wil l take on Moldovian WFM Ana Petricenco in the sixth round. In the Girls' U1-4 category, Woman National Master Bonjoure Fille Suyamin beat Czech Republic's Amalie Zadrapova in 58 moves of the King's Indian Defense to notch her third win. Her next opponent is Mexican Guadalupe Montano Vicente. Jirah Floravie Cutiyog drew with Norwegian Oda Kofoed Skramstad in 74 moves of the King's Indian Defense to also earn 3.0 points. She will face American Jolie Huang in the next round. Anica Shey, who trounced Moldovian Ecaterina Comarnitcaia to earn 2.5 points, will tackle Romanian Alexia Andries while Maureinn Lepaopao, who has one point, will battle Austrian Lena Antenreiter. In the Girls' U-16 class, Woman National Master Kaye Lalaine Regidor defeated American Rowan Soraya Field to gain 3.0 points. She will square off with Romanian Woman Candidate Master Lia-Alexandra Maria in the next round. In other results, Mark Gabriel Usman downed Havir Adhya of Portugal and Charly Jhon Yamson lost to Swiss Lionel Gut in the Boys' U-14, while National Master Oscar Joseph Cantela bowed to American Rohan Padhye in the Boys' U-16 class. All three Filipinos have 2.0 points. In the sixth round, Usman will face Swedish Melvin Ral Lustig; Yamson will meet Georgian Giorgi Chanturia; and Cantela will take on Swedish FM Adrian Soderstrom. Meanwhile, Mongolian GM Bayarsaikhan Gundavaa scored 9.0 points to rule the side event Blitz competition. Bacojo and Arca tied for 5th to 10th places with Oleksandr Vasnynda (Ukraine), IM Davit Zarkua (Georgia), FM Filip Magold (Norway) and GM Ognjen Cvitan (Croatia). The Philippine team, coached by Arena Grandmaster Marlon Bernardino Jr., Woman FIDE Master Shania Mae Mendoza and Ederwin Estavillo, is supported by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation. Source: Philippines News Agency