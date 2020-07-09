Back riding couples urged to bring photocopy of marriage contract

Besides valid identification (ID), Malacañang on Thursday urged couples to bring a photocopy of their marriage certificate as proof before they go motorcycle back-riding or pillion riding.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this remark after the National Task Force for Covid-19 approved motorcycle back-riding starting Friday (July 10).

He said married couples should be prepared to present a photocopy of their marriage certificate at checkpoints or if police officers check that they are indeed married.

“Siguro po identification card at siguro po Xerox lang ng kanilang marriage contract. Di naman po kinakailangan yung original (Perhaps they should bring identification cards and a photocopy of their marriage contract. They don’t need to bring the original),” he said in a virtual presser.

According to Roque, only married couples will be allowed to travel via back-riding.

“Limitado pa rin po siya sa mga mag-asawa (It will be limited for married couples),” he said.

He said live-in partners, siblings, and other family members will not be permitted to travel via motorcycle back-riding.

“Hindi pa rin po kasi ang clamor naman po para sa mag-asawa initially (They will still not be allowed because the clamor was to allow married couples initially),” he said.

Roque also reminded back-riding couples to ensure that a barrier, similar to the prototype model submitted by Bohol Governor Arthur Yap, is placed between the rider and the passenger while a handle is placed on the side of the barrier.

The barrier would reach beyond the head of the passengers to assure their health and safety.

“Basta may (As long as there is a) shield, wala pong (there will be no) objection,” he said.

He said back-riding couples should also observe minimum public health standards such as wearing face masks.

Roque also said they should also ensure that they observe the speed limit and wear their helmets at all times.

MRT-3

After operations at the Metro Rail Transit (MRT), 3 were temporarily suspended beginning July 7 due to an increase in the number of MRT-3 personnel testing positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Roque said he does not see the need for the management to undergo disciplinary action for neglect of duty.

Because most of the personnel who tested positive were working in the depot, he said they barely had any contact with passengers.

“Hindi naman po siguro dahil karamihan ng mga nagkasakit ay sa depot. Yung mga sa depot po, wala namang contact with the riding public (I don’t think there is a need for disciplinary action because many of the personnel who got infected work in the depot. The ones who work at the depot have no contact with the riding public),” he said.

He said ticket sellers also have a glass barrier between passengers buying tickets, which also limits their interaction.

Since tickets will be automated when the MRT-3 operations resume, Roque reminded the public to ensure that they sanitize their hands before and after using the ticketing machines.

“Ngayon po completely, ticket machines na po nagbebenta ng ticket ngayon which does not mean na wala na pong danger ‘yan. Kinakailangan pa rin mag-sanitize kayo ng kamay niyo dahil baka pagpindot niyo ng ticket machine, yung earlier na nagpindot baka meron ding (Now, ticket machines will be used to sell tickets which does not mean that there’s no danger there. You also need to sanitize your hands because perhaps who used the machine before you might be infected),” he said.

Currently, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the management is awaiting the results of other employees who have undergone the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing after it has completed the testing of its more than 3,000 MRT-3 personnel.

Source: Philippines News Agency