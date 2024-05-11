NILAI, Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) head coach, Azzmi Ab Aziz is optimistic that the combination of new and old players in the team this season will energise the club to achieve better performance in the Super League. He said the NSFC management has set a target for the team to be in the top group compared to the ninth position last season. "The KPI (Key Performance Indicator) target for the team is to improve last year's position, the players must show competitive action and every match there must be an improvement in performance," he told reporters after the NSFC team's introduction session for this season's Super League competition. He said that after a series of pre-season matches, local and imported players have shown good compatibility and hopes that the positive performance will continue to be consistent ahead of the actual action of the league matches this season. This season, NSFC will be banking on seven import players namely Sasaki Takumi, Aliyu Audu Abubakar, Jacque Faye, Hein Htet Aung, Miguel Angel Junco Martinez, Lee Kwanghui and An Sang-su. Meanwhile, NSFC chairman, Tunku Besar Tampin, Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri said he believed that with the high commitment of the management, the team would be able to repeat the success by achieving the top four teams as in 2022. "The team's finances are better this season, our club is also negotiating with several other companies to raise the team's funds... still in the pipeline," said Tunku Syed Razman who is also the president of the Negeri Sembilan Football Association (PBNS). Source: BERNAMA News Agency