MELAKA, His keen interest in motoring since he was 17 has become a platform for Mohd Azuan Ahmad, 45, to express his creativity in modifying 11 of his motorcycles according to the themes and concepts he is interested in. Mohd Azuan called his latest modified motorcycle, the Yamaha Ego V1 with a 'Spiderman' theme, as his best bet to land a trophy in a competition organised in conjunction with the two-day Melaka International Motorfest and Scooterfest which began today. The father of two said it took him about six months to complete modifying the motorcycle at a cost of more than RM4,000. 'It's a pleasure for me to express a different creativity on each bike I bought from those who no longer use them. 'For example, look at this Spiderman-themed Yamaha Ego V1 which I did myself from start to finish, including 'carving' the motor frame to resemble a spider web until my hands bled,' he said at the festival held at the Melaka International Motorsport Circuit here today. Mohd Azuan, a private sector employee, said the Spiderman-concept motorcycle is being exhibited to the public for the first time at the festival, adding that it's also the first motorcycle to be physically modified compared to previous bikes where the modifications only involved the patterns and either the pink or black colours. He said besides being able to express his creativity on motorcycles, it is also a satisfaction to continue to participate in motorcycle modification competitions organised in the country. 'So far, I have participated in more than 30 competitions of this kind and won more than 10 trophies or awards in various modification categories,' said Mohd Azuan, who lives in Klang, Selangor. Meanwhile, his wife Nurfadilah Ahmad, 40, said she is also keen on the world of motoring and always keeps abreast of current developments in the industry as support for her husband's creativity. 'Besides being a partner for support, I also help financially to prepare the modified motorcycles ... it's a pride every time we participate in a comp etition because at least we bring back an award like 'Best of the Best',' said Nurfadilah, who works as a manager of a private company in the Klang Valley. Source: BERNAMA News Agency