Azerion to combine Q3 2022 results with Strategy Deep Dive

Amsterdam, 04 November 2022 – Today, Azerion has announced that it plans to combine its Q3 2022 interim results with a Strategy Deep Dive presentation on 30 November 2022. The Strategy Deep Dive will cover Azerion’s vision, business model, growth strategy, products and technology.

Atilla Aytekin, co-CEO of Azerion, comments: “We are delighted to invite investors, research analysts, journalists as well as our customers and partners to our Strategy Deep Dive. Since our listing early in 2022, we have been extensively engaging with the market and it became clear that our stakeholders would welcome more insight into our vision and strategy. We expect that this event will pave the way for more engagement with the capital markets, as we consider our options to fund our next phase of acquisitions and growth.”

Over the years, Azerion has set a solid strategy and continues to grow both organically and through M&A. Azerion has also significantly strengthened its business model, while taking steps to increase its financial resilience.

The Strategy Deep Dive will consist of an online webcast, with a presentation from members of Azerion’s leadership team, followed by Q&A. The whole event is expected to last from 14:00 to 16:00 CET on 30 November 2022. Registrations are open via www.azerion.com/investors .

About Azerion

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers, and game creators globally. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in-market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion’s games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty, and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information visit: www.azerion.com .

