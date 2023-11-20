Azerion announces new roles on its Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, 20 November 2023 – Following its Extraordinary General Meeting held on 16 November 2023, Azerion is pleased to report that its Supervisory Board has appointed Wim de Pundert to the role of Chair, Florence von Erb to the role of Chair of the Selection, Appointment and Remuneration Committee and Zafer Karataş as a member of the Selection, Appointment and Remuneration Committee.

As part of the arrangements relating to these new appointments, Klaas Meertens has announced that he will step down from the Supervisory Board on 31 January 2024, after completing a two year term from his original appointment.

In line with its ongoing development, Azerion intends to continue introducing additional experience to its Supervisory Board with further updates expected in the coming months. The roles on the Supervisory Board will be reviewed in light of any such additional appointments.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

