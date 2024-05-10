Tan Sri Azam Baki has expressed gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia for consenting to his reappointment as the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), effective this Sunday. Azam said he would continue to fulfil the mandate entrusted to him and carry out the responsibility with utmost integrity. "MACC also hopes that all Malaysians and government agencies, without compromise, can work hand in hand with MACC to combat corruption in this country," he said in a statement today. Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali today announced that Azam has been reappointed as the MACC chief commissioner for a year. Mohd Zuki said the appointment was made in accordance with subsections 5(1) and (2) of the MACC Act 2009 [Act 694]. Azam was appointed as MACC chief commissioner on March 9, 2020 to replace Latheefa Beebi Koya, who decided to cut short her service contract as provided for under subsection 5(3) of the MACC Act 2009. In 2023, Azam's servi ce as MACC chief commissioner had been extended for a year and is scheduled to end on May 12. Source: BERNAMA News Agency