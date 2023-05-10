AZAM BAKI REAPPOINTED MACC CHIEF COMMISSIONER

Tan Sri Azam Baki has been reappointed as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner for a period of one year, with effect from May 12, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

“Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to Azam’s appointment, which was made in accordance with subsections 5(1) and (2) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 [Act 694],” Mohd Zuki said in a statement today.

Azam was first appointed as MACC chief commissioner on March 9, 2020, replacing Latheefa Beebi Koya.

Prior to that, he served as the MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) for four years from 2016, in addition to holding the positions of Director of Intelligence and Director of Investigation Division.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency