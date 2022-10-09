AWOL soldier guns down ex-vice mayor in Samar town

A former vice mayor of Calbiga, Samar was gunned down by a soldier listed as AWOL (absence without leave) along a major highway in the province on Friday morning, the police reported.

Miguel Abaigar Jr., 54, a resident of Canticum village in Calbiga town, was biking in Timbangan village when Allan Malageuno, 43, a resident of Catbalogan City, shot him using a .45 caliber pistol.

The bullet hit Abaigar’s back killing him instantly, according to the police.

The suspect was identified with the help of witnesses.

After the shooting, the suspect on board a motorcycle drove to Catbalogan City but the Calbiga police has already alerted nearby police stations.

Hot pursuit operations led to the suspect’s arrest in a checkpoint set up along the highway of Bato village in Paranas town less than an hour after the shooting,

Recovered from the suspect was a .45 caliber pistol loaded with one bullet and inserted magazine.

Abaigar served as Calbiga town councilor and vice mayor for several years until 2019. During the 2019 elections, he joined the mayoralty race and lost.

In the May 2022 polls, he attempted to get a seat in the municipal council but failed.

Source: Philippines News Agency